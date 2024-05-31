Five people killed in Uttar Pradesh due to adverse weather conditions

Kaushambi/Shahjahanpur, May 31 (PTI) Five people including two minors were killed in separate incidents caused by the adverse weather conditions in Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours, police said.

According to police, three people were killed in Shahjahanpur after a temporary shed fell on them due to strong winds, while two people allegedly died due to heat stroke.

In Shahjahanpur, three people identified as Suraj (9), Manish (15) and Indresh (37) were standing under a temporary shed that collapsed on them due to strong winds on Friday, Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena said.

While Manish was killed on the spot, Suraj and Indresh succumbed to their injuries in hospital. The bpdoes were sent for post-mortem, Meena said.

In a separate incident, in Kaushambi, two people including an elderly woman died allegedly of health complications caused by a heat stroke on Thursday, at the district hospital.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Sushpendra Kumar on Friday said, "Ram Milan (35) and Sarika Bano (70) of different areas of the district were on Thursday admitted at the district hospital with complaints of symptoms resembling that of heat stroke." "The duo succumbed within half an hour of admission while being attended by the doctors. Prima facie it appears that the death was caused by complications associated with heat stroke," said the CMO.

The bodies were sent for postmortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Meanwhile, in Lakhimpur Kheri district, strong winds on Thursday night uprooted electricity poles that affected the electricity supply for hours. The electricity was restored after over four hours.