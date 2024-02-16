Five persons arrested for abduction, killing of 8-year-old boy in Jharkhand's Hazaribag

Hazaribag (Jharkhand), Feb 16 (PTI) Enraged residents surrounded Chalkusha police station in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district after five persons, who were arrested in connection with the abduction of an eight-year-old boy from Chandni Chowk locality on February 14, allegedly confessed to police that the boy had been killed and his body dumped in Tilaiya dam, a senior police officer said.

Advertisment

Dinesh Shah, father of the abducted boy Deepak, informed police that his son was kidnapped by five men from the same locality with the intention of extorting money.

Shah, a JCB driver by profession in Mumbai, had been planning to purchase a JCB machine through bank loan. However, his neighbours assumed that he must have a significant amount of money and conspired to kidnap the boy to extract a ransom, SP Arvind Kumar Singh said.

The kidnappers demanded Rs 5 lakh from Shah on Thursday and threatened to kill his son if their demand was not met, he said.

Advertisment

Upon receiving the ransom call, Shah’s wife Chameli Devi, who had previously filed a complaint after her son went missing, learned of her son's kidnapping. She promptly informed Chalkusha police about it, he added.

Police swiftly acted on the information and arrested five persons. However, the accused denied involvement in the kidnapping but disclosed that the boy had been killed and his body thrown into Tilaiya Dam.

The body of the boy has not yet been recovered as water in the reservoir is very deep. An NDRF team from Ranchi has been called in to assist in locating the body, police said.

Advertisment

Police are conducting raids to apprehend the actual culprits who orchestrated the kidnapping.

The SP assured the bereaved family that police would soon apprehend the culprits and requested the protesters to disperse.

Singh said the kidnappers were not professional criminals but committed the crime out of greed to extort money from Shah. PTI COR BS MNB