Five persons arrested in Ranchi, Rs. 6.7 lakh drugs seized

Ranchi, Nov 1 (PTI) In a crackdown against drug trafficking, Ranchi police seized narcotics worth around Rs 6.27 lakh and arrested five persons, including a woman, from two different locations in the city, officials said on Saturday.

In the first case, police arrested three persons allegedly involved in buying and selling brown sugar. The operation was conducted in Sukhdev Nagar police station jurisdiction, they said.

SP City Paras Rana said, "We arrested three smugglers. In total, 35 grams of brown sugar was recovered from the three persons. The market value of the seized drugs is estimated to be around Rs 5,60,000. A motorcycle was also recovered from their possession." In a separate case, police seized 1.3 kg of cannabis and arrested two persons from Chirondi Bazar under Bariyatu police station limits. The estimated market value of the seized cannabis is around Rs 67,000, police said. PTI RPS RPS MNB