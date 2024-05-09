Five persons detained for showing black flags to Fadnavis' convoy

Mumbai, May 8 (PTI) Five people were detained by police in north Maharashtra's Dhule district after they showed black flags to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' convoy on Wednesday afternoon and released later, a police official said here.

Advertisment

The incident took place at Karvand Naka in Shirpur, he said.

Fadnavis was on his way to Jalgaon to campaign after finishing a rally in Shirpur when the protesters came on the road, the official said.

They belonged to Adivasi and Koli communities and wanted to protest as their long-pending demands had not been fulfilled.

They were taken to Shirpur police station and released after giving a warning, the official added. PTI ZA KRK