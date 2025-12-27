Five persons detained for vandalising Christmas decorations in Ahmedabad mall

Ahmedabad, Dec 27 (PTI) Five persons were detained for allegedly vandalizing Christmas decorations at Palladium Mall near Thaltej on SG Highway in Ahmedabad on Saturday morning, a police official said.

The accused are members of a lesser known Hindu outfit called 'Bhagwa Sena', the official said.

Videos circulating on social media showed the men knocking down trees with Christmas decorations in the mall.

"Five people have been detained in connection with the vandalism. A case is yet to be registered," Vastrapur police station inspector LL Chavda said.

Bhagwa Sena chief Kamal Raval said his outfit was not opposed to celebrations of any other religion but insisted that malls celebrate Hindu festivals as well throughout the year. PTIKVM PD BNM