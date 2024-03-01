Five persons injured in Rameshwaram Cafe fire from suspected cylinder blast

Bengaluru: At least five persons were injured in a fire caused by a suspected LPG cylinder blast at popular city eatery Rameshwaram Cafe here on Friday, police said.

While there was no immediate word on the exact number of injured persons, police said at least five people have been taken to hospital.

The explosion at Rameshwaram Cafe at Kundanahalli led to a blaze. Police and Fire personnel have rushed to the spot.

"We received a call about a cylinder blast in Rameshwaram cafe. Immediately, a fire engine was rushed to the spot. Initial suspicions are that it is a cylinder blast. However, it is being ascertained. It is a minor blast and we have shifted those injured to the hospital. The incident occurred between 1.30 and 2 pm. We are probing it from all angles," a police officer said.