Five persons killed in road accident in Telangana

Hyderabad, Sep 20 (PTI) Five persons were killed and two others suffered injuries in a road accident in Nalgonda district of Telangana on Wednesday, police said.

Advertisment

A man, his wife and son were travelling on a bike in a village in the district when a car coming in the opposite direction rammed into them, they said.

The three bike-borne persons and two others who were in the car died in the accident, they said.

Two persons, who were also travelling in the car, sustained injuries, police added. PTI SJR SJR ANE