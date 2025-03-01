Five pilgrims killed in road accident in Karnataka

Chamarajanagar (Karnataka), Mar 1 (PTI) Five pilgrims who were on their way to Male Madeshwara temple in this district were killed when the car they were travelling in collided head on with a truck on Saturday, police said.

According to police, the accident occurred at Chikkindumadi under Kollegal Taluk in the district.

The deceased were on their way to the temple located atop a hill as grand celebrations were underway there on account of Maha Shivaratri.

Bodies of the deceased have been shifted to the hospital for autopsy.