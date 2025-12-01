Five poachers held with arms in Assam

Tezpur, Dec 1 (PTI) Five suspected poachers were arrested in Biswanath district of Assam with arms and ammunition, officials said on Monday.

An operation was carried out by the Eastern Range, Gamari and Crime Investigation Range, Panibharal of Biswanath Wildlife Division of Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve in the fringe areas of the Park, they said.

The arrested accused have been produced before court, a senior official said.

A rifle and ammunition were also recovered from their possession, she said.

"The weapon was brought from a neighbouring state for poaching of Rhino inside Kaziranga National Park. In total, seven people were involved in the act. Another person has been detained for further interrogation," the official said.

"So far, a total of 12 people have been arrested during the last 10 days, signifying the number of poaching attempts thwarted by an alert forest department," she added.