Five police personnel injured in mob attack in Patna

Patna, Aug 25 (PTI) At least five police personnel, including a woman constable, were injured when a mob went on the rampage here on Monday evening demanding action against the culprits in the murder of two children recently, an officer said.

The mob also set two police vehicles on fire and indulged in stone pelting.

Police arrested at least 10 people for indulging in violence during the protest, the officer said.

Two children were found dead inside a car in the Indrapuri area here on August 15. Protestors were demanding action against the culprits.

Talking to PTI, Patna (Central) SP, Diksha said, "The incident took place on Monday evening when a group of locals blocked traffic demanding action against culprits in the murder of two children that took place on August 15. When police reached there, the mob turned violent and started damaging police vehicle. They pelted stones also on police personnel and set two vehicles on fire." The mob manhandled police personnel, including me, said the SP.

She said that mild force was used to disperse the unruly crowd. "A total of five police personnel, including a woman constable, sustained minor injuries. Police arrested ten people, including some women, following the incident. More arrests will be made as we are analysing CCTV footages," said the SP.

As far as the investigation into the death of two children is concerned, the SP said, "The accused will be nabbed very soon". PTI PKD RG