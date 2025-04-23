Five policemen injured in mob attack in Bihar's Nawada

Nawada, Apr 23 (PTI) At least five policemen, including an assistant sub-inspector, were injured when they were attacked by a mob in Bihar's Nawada district, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident took place late on Tuesday night when the ASI along with other cops went to Tikodih village to rescue four people who were taken hostage by a group of people.

"When the police team reached there, the mob started pelting stones on the security personnel…..at least five police personnel sustained injuries. Villagers also damaged a police vehicle," Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Nawada) Hulash Kumar told PTI.

Additional police forces rushed to the area to control the situation.

The police rescued the four people from the clutches of the villagers, he said, adding a case was also registered by the police.

A total of 32 people have been arrested by the police in connection with the case, he said.

Investigators are still trying to find out why four people were taken hostage by the villagers, he added. PTI COR PKD RG