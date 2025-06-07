Five policemen suspended on disciplinary grounds in Odisha’s Balasore

Balasore (Odisha), Jun 7 (PTI) Five police personnel working in Balasore district were placed under suspension on the charge of dereliction of duty and for violation of the service code, officials said.

The suspended police personnel include one Havildar and four constables.

They were posted at the residential office of the district collector of Balasore.

The action was taken by the Superintendent of Police of Balasore, Raj Prasad, based on an internal inquiry.

A senior police officer confirmed the action taken by the authority against the five police personnel.

Sources said that the suspended police personnel attended a birthday celebration of their colleague for three days.

It is alleged that they also indulged in some illegal activities, the sources said.

A DSP-ranked police officer has been entrusted with conducting an inquiry.