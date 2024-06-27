Five pose as cops, rob Navi Mumbai man of Rs 13 lakh

Thane, Jun 27 (PTI) Five persons have been booked for allegedly robbing a man of Rs 13 lakh, a Navi Mumbai police official said on Thursday.

The complainant, a jeweller, was standing with his friends waiting in Kharghar on Wednesday to complete a sale of gold biscuits when the accused arrived at the scene and abducted him after claiming to be policemen, the official said.

"They snatched a bag containing Rs 13 lakh from the complainant. No one has been arrested and efforts are on to nab the five accused," the Kharghar police station official said. PTI COR BNM