Five relatives booked for assaulting pregnant woman in Thane district

Thane, Aug 30 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra’s Thane district have registered an FIR against five relatives, including the husband, of a pregnant woman for assaulting her, an official said on Thursday.

The complainant, who works as a nurse, was attacked on August 14 after she confronted her husband over his “behaviour” with other women, said the official.

Her husband Miraj Mohammad Ali Momin allegedly kicked the pregnant woman in the stomach and face. Her mother-in-law and sisters-in-law also joined him, the official said. The complainant’s mother was also allegedly attacked when she tried to intervene.

The woman received treatment at the Thane Civil Hospital. After recovery, she filed a complaint at the Nizampura police station in Bhiwandi.

The five accused have been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 91 (act done with intent to prevent a child being born alive or to cause death after birth), 115(2) for voluntarily causing hurt (352) and 351(2) for criminal intimidation.

Police are awaiting medical reports to know the status of the woman’s pregnancy, the official added. PTI COR NR