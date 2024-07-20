Five rescued from river in flood

Nagpur, Jul 20 (PTI) Five youngsters were rescued here after they got stranded while fishing in the Vena river on Saturday morning, police said.

Mukesh Sudam (20), Shankar Dhurve (19), Barram Parte (17), Manoj Kodape (19) and Sandeep Dhurve (22), all hailing from Madhya Pradesh and working here as labourers, had ventured into the river for fishing, said an official.

As they were fishing from a rock in the riverbed, the water level surged following heavy rains and they were marooned, he said.

Personnel of the Hingna police station and local people rescued them with the help of rope, the official said. PTI COR KRK