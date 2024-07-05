Five Rohingyas arrested in Tripura for illegally entering India

Agartala, Jul 5 (PTI) Five Rohingyas, including three women, were arrested in Tripura for allegedly entering India from Bangladesh without valid documents, police said on Friday.

During a routine check in North Tripura's Churaibari area, a police team intercepted a Guwahati-bound bus and asked passengers to show their identity but the five Rohingyas failed to produce any proof of their nationality, a senior officer said.

"They were initially detained for interrogation. During questioning, the five Rohingyas admitted that they came from a camp in Bangladesh and were planning to go to Hyderabad via Guwahati," Churabari Police Station second officer-in-charge Pritimoy Chakma said.

They crossed over the international border through Boxangar in Tripura’s Sepahijala district, he said.

Chief Minister Manik Saha held a high-level meeting with the security agencies on Thursday, following several cases of infiltration.

“Had a meeting with the BSF and other security agencies to review the issues relating to human trafficking, smuggling and other border-related crimes. Directed them to take effective steps to stop all the illegal activities on the India-Bangladesh border. All the necessary assistance will be provided by the state government for this purpose”, Saha said in a social media post on Thursday.

He asked security agencies to take action against illegal activities along the international border. PTI PS BDC