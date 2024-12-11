Five Russian women saved from drowning at two Goa beaches

Panaji, Dec 11 (PTI) In two separate incidents, five Russian women were rescued from drowning at Candolim and Benaulim beaches in Goa, a state government-appointed lifesaving agency said on Wednesday.

A spokesperson of Drishti Marine, which provides lifesaving services in the coastal state, said the foreign tourists were rescued late on Tuesday.

In the first incident at Candolim beach in North Goa, three Russian women, aged 30 to 40 years, found themselves stuck in a rip current while swimming together. Lifesavers noticed them in distress and rushed to their aid, he said.

The trio was brought back to safety with the help of a rescue board, the spokesperson said.

In the second incident, two Russian women, aged 51 and 52, were caught in a rip current and dragged further into the sea off the Benaulim beach. Spotting the duo in trouble, lifeguards of the marine agency entered the sea and brought them ashore, he added. PTI RPS RSY