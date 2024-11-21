Five seats in Akola district record 64.76 pc voter turnout, up from 57.80 pc in 2019

Akola, Nov 21(PTI) The turnout in the November 20 assembly polls in five constituencies in Maharashtra's Akola district was 64.76 per cent, up from 57.80 per cent in the 2019 edition, Collector Ajit Kumbhar said on Thursday.

Of the 16,37,894 registered voters, 10,60,652 cast their votes, he added.

The voter turnout was 68.35 per cent in Akot seat, 70.60 per cent in Balapur, 57.97 per cent in Akola West, 61.60 per cent in Akola East and 66.59 per cent in Murtijapur, the official informed.

Results of the Maharashtra assembly polls will be announced on Saturday. PTI COR BNM