Five senior students arrested for ragging juniors at Kerala Govt nursing college

Kottayam (Kerala), Feb 13 (PTI) Five third-year students have been arrested for allegedly ragging first-year students at the Government Nursing College here, police said on Wednesday.

A case was registered after three first-year students lodged a complaint, alleging that the ragging had been ongoing for nearly three months at the nursing institute, which functions under the Government Medical College.

The accused students have been suspended, college authorities said. The action was taken following an inquiry conducted under the anti-ragging law, they added.

The arrested students have been identified as Samuel Johnson (20), Rahul Raj (22), Jeev (18), Rijil Jith (20), and Vivek (21).

According to the complaint, the ragging began in November last year.

The students reported that the incidents involved extreme brutality. They alleged that they were forced to stand naked and subjected to severe physical abuse using dumbbells, including tying them to their private parts.

Further allegations include injuries inflicted using compasses and similar objects, followed by the application of lotion on the wounds.

Additionally, they were forced to have cream applied to their faces, heads, and mouths.

The complaint also states that senior students regularly extorted money from juniors on Sundays to buy alcohol and frequently assaulted them.

On November 16, the accused allegedly forced a first-year student to transfer Rs 300 via Google Pay and hand over Rs 500 in cash under threats.

Police revealed that the money was used for alcohol consumption.

On December 13, a first-year student endured extreme physical torture. That night, the accused allegedly entered his room, tied his hands and legs, and restrained him.

They then poured lotion all over his body and inflicted injuries using a divider. They also forced another first-year student in the room to record the incident on a mobile phone.

Unable to endure the harassment any longer, three students finally lodged a complaint with the Kottayam Gandhinagar police.

College authorities stated that the affected students had not informed hostel officials, teachers, or parents about the abuse.

Upon receiving the complaint, the college promptly took action. Once the investigation confirmed the allegations, the case was handed over to the police, they added.