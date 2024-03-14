Five sentenced to 3 years in jail in bank recruitment exam fraud in UP

New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) A CBI court in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday sentenced five of the six accused persons to three years of rigorous imprisonment in a 2014 case related to impersonation in bank clerk recruitment examination in the state.

Advertisment

A non-bailable warrant (NBW) was issued against the sixth accused who did not appear before the court and the matter has been posted for pronouncing sentence on March 21, a spokesperson of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said.

The Special Judicial Magistrate, CBI, Ghaziabad convicted six accused -- impersonators Naveen Tanwar and Sawan Kumar, candidates Amit Singh and Ajay Pal Singh, and middlemen Sugriv Singh Gurjar and Hanumat Singh Gurjar -- in the case related to the examination held in 2014 conducted by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS).

The court has appreciated the evidence on record and convicted the accused persons, the spokesperson said, adding convict Tanwar did not appear before the court after which the NBW was issued by it and the matter has been posted for pronouncing sentence on March 21.

Advertisment

The remaining five accused have been awarded rigorous imprisonment of three years along with aggregate fine of Rs 50,000, the spokesperson said.

The CBI had registered the case on allegations of impersonation during the examination for recruitment of clerks in public sector banks which was held at Ideal Institute of Technology, Govindpuram, Ghaziabad on December 13, 2014.

The central agency carried out an operation at the Ghaziabad institute and apprehended accused Tanwar on the spot while he fraudulently appeared and completed the IBPS examination in place of candidate Amit Singh.

Advertisment

Another accused Sawan Kumar had appeared in the said examination in place of candidate Ajay Pal Singh, according to the agency.

The spokesperson said the investigation revealed that the Gurjar duo had acted as middlemen in the conspiracy.

During investigation, oral and documentary evidence were collected against the accused persons and a charge sheet in this case was submitted on March 12, 2015 against Tanwar, Kumar, Amit Singh, Ajay Pal Singh, Sugriv Singh Gurjar and Hanumat Singh Gurjar.

The CBI cited 22 prosecution witnesses and 28 documentary evidence, the spokesperson said.

During trial proceedings, the court took cognizance against all six accused persons on March 12, 2015 and framed charges on September 2, 2016. PTI SKL KVK KVK