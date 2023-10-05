Five soldiers injured as colleague opens fire inside army camp in Rajouri

Rajouri (J-K): At least five army personnel, including a couple of officers, were injured when an officer allegedly opened fire and exploded grenades inside a camp in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, official sources said.

Advertisment

The incident took place near Thanamandi and efforts were on to overpower the accused, said to be a major-rank officer, who had reportedly taken shelter inside an armoury, the sources said.

Army officials were tight-lipped about the incident, while the sources said the army had evacuated a village in the close vicinity of the armoury as a precautionary measure.

The sources said the injured were taken to a military hospital and the condition of one of the officers was stated to be "critical".

A few soldiers were also present inside the armoury and were believed to have been taken hostage by the accused, the sources said.