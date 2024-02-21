Five special courts for trials under NDPS Act to be set up in J-K

Jammu, Feb 21 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration has approved creation of five special courts for trials under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in the Union Territory, an official spokesman said on Wednesday.

The special courts will be set up in the twin capital cities of Jammu and Srinagar, and Anantnag, Pulwama and Baramulla districts of the Kashmir valley, having an annual financial implication of Rs 4.65 crore for the Union Territory, the spokesman said.

He said the administrative council which met under the chairmanship of Lt Governor Manoj Sinha here approved the creation of the five Special Courts along with posts, supporting staff and infrastructure for trial of offences under the NDPS Act.

The decision to create the special courts was in compliance with the orders of the High Court, the spokesman said.

A resolution of a committee of judges of J&K High Court has recommended that special courts must be created at least in those districts where pendency of NDPS cases is more than 500 which has also been approved by the chief justice. PTI TAS CK