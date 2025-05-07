Five students end lives in parts of MP after Class 12 exam results

Bhopal, May 7 (PTI) Five students allegedly committed suicide in different parts of Madhya Pradesh after the announcement of results of Class 12 examinations conducted by the state education board, officials said on Wednesday.

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) declared the results of Classes 10 and 12 examinations on Tuesday morning. A total of 74.48 per cent of students cleared the Class 12 examination.

Two students in Vidisha district and one each in Bhind, Satna and Damoh districts committed suicide after the declaration of results, they said.

In Vidisha, Class 12 student Shashank Sharma committed suicide on a railway track near Salamatpur, a Government Railway Police (GRP) official said.

His father Omprakash Sharma said that Shashank had left home, located in Vidisha's Puranpura area, for some photocopy work after the results were declared.

Shashank, who was preparing for NEET examination, had scored low in the maths group in Class 12, he added.

In another incident in Vidisha, Class 12 student Atul Sen ended his life by hanging himself at his home in Ganj Basoda, around 40 km from district headquarters, an official said.

Ganj Basoda Kotwali police station in-charge Yogendra Parmar said the reason behind the extreme step will be known after the probe.

In Bhind, girl student Khushi Narwaria was found hanging at her home in Shri Krishna Nagar locality on Ater Road, Bhind Dehat police station in-charge Mukesh Shakya said.

The reason behind the extreme step will be known after a probe, he said.

Khushi had scored low in one subject, he said, adding that she was a good student and had scored good marks in the Class 10 examination.

In Damoh district, a 17-year-old girl student hanged herself at home in Jhagar village after she failed in the Class 12 examination, Patharia police station in-charge Sudhir Kumar Begi said.

According to the police official, the teenager's family members were busy with their daily chores when the student, upset with her result, went to a room on the first floor of the house and hanged herself.

The girl, a science stream student, was immediately taken to a local hospital where doctors declared her dead, Begi said.

In Satna district, a Class 12 student committed suicide half an hour after the results were declared in the morning, Rampur Baghelan police station in-charge Sandeep Chaturvedi said.

The 18-year-old student, a resident of a village in the district, hanged himself at his home. It was not clear why he took the extreme step as his family members were unaware of his marks, he said.

His parents were living separately due to marital discord, he added.

In another incident at Khagora village under the Rampur Baghelan police station area of Satna district, a Class 12 student tried to hang himself after failing in the examination, he said.

His family members immediately intervened, cut the noose and took him to a hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. He is said to be in a serious condition, the police official added. PTI COR ADU NP