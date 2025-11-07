Five students injured as beaker explodes in Indore school's chemistry lab

Indore, Nov 7 (PTI) Five students were injured on Friday when a beaker burst during an experiment with hydrochloric acid at the chemistry laboratory of a private school in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, police said.

The minor explosion occurred at Shishukunj International School in the Kanadia police station area, an official said.

"As per preliminary investigation, two teachers were demonstrating an experiment using dilute hydrochloric acid before Class 7 students when a small explosion occurred in the glass beaker," Kanadia police station in-charge Saharsh Yadav said.

He said that fragments of glass and splashes of the chemical caused minor injuries to five students.

The school administration provided first aid to the injured students with the help of a skin specialist, the official said.

"After primary treatment, the affected students went home. No negligence has come to light in the incident so far," he said.

The school administration has informed the parents of the injured students, and police have not received any complaint from them so far, Yadav said.

"Appropriate legal action will be taken if any complaint comes in," he said. PTI HWP LAL ARU