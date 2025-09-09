Five suspected drug peddlers arrested in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar, Sep 9 (PTI) Police in Jammu and Kashmir arrested five suspected drug peddlers, including a woman, from different parts of the region on Tuesday, officials said.

In the Kupwara district of north Kashmir, a woman drug peddler was arrested at Sadhna Top in the Karnah area during a routine security check.

The arrested woman, identified as Alaf Noor from Khawarpara, Karnah, was stopped at a checkpoint and subjected to a search, following which a substantial quantity of contraband was recovered from her possession, a police spokesperson said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the law, and further investigations are underway to trace the source and intended destination of the contraband. Authorities are also looking into the possibility of a wider drug network or potential cross-border narco-linkages, the spokesman added.

In another operation in Kupwara, two men were detained during a police patrol in the Kariwan Park area of Dever, Lolab. The duo, identified as Syed Aijaz Ahmad Shah and Syed Ahmad Shah, both residents of Kakadpati Dever, were found with charas in their possession, the spokesman said.

In a separate operation in the south Kashmir's Shopian district, police arrested Showkat Ahmad Thoker, a resident of Ramnagri Shopian, during a routine checking near the government higher secondary school in Hermain area. Authorities recovered 164 grams of charas-like substance from his possession.

Meanwhile, in Pulwama's Awantipora area, a police team, acting on a tip-off, raided a rented house in Grendash. The property, occupied by Mukhtar Ahmed Boked from Jammu, was searched, and six bags containing approximately 95 kilograms of narcotic substance (Fukki) were recovered. During the raid, one Parvez Ahmed Boked was arrested, while the primary suspect, Mukhtar Ahmed Boked, remains absconding. Efforts are underway to apprehend him.

Police have registered cases under relevant sections of the law at respective police stations, and investigations are ongoing.