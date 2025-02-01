Five suspects held as Delhi Police foils robbery bid

New Delhi: Five suspected criminals were arrested as Delhi Police foiled a robbery attempt near Khera Khurd village in Outer North district, officials said on Saturday.

A police team was patrolling the area when it received information about suspicious activities near a godown, an officer said.

"On reaching the spot, they saw 8-9 people loading sacks of PVC resin onto a truck. When the police approached them, the suspects attempted to flee, and one of them fired at the officers," he said, adding that the criminals had broken through the outer and inner walls of the warehouse to gain access.

Three suspects sustained gunshot wounds as the police returned fire.

A total of five suspects, including the gang leader Chander Shakar (42), Pushpander Yadav (28), Harisaran (40), Narender Singh (30), and Shivnath (21), all residents of Uttar Pradesh, were arrested.

Chander Shakar was previously involved in multiple burglary cases, the officer said.

"Despite the intense operation, 3-4 accomplices managed to escape, taking advantage of the fog and darkness," he added.

The police recovered a .32 bore pistol with two live cartridges, an iron rod used for breaking the walls, a vehicle and 68 bags of fine-quality PVC resin.

All five suspects are being interrogated for their involvement in other crimes and efforts are underway to track down their absconding associates.