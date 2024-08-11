Five swept away in Kanota Dam in Jaipur

Jaipur, Aug 11 (PTI) Five youths were swept away when they stepped into Kanota Dam here for a bath on Sunday, police said.

A search operation is underway.

"Six youths had come for a picnic at Kanota Dam. All of them stepped into the water for a bath and eventually, five of them were swept away. One of them managed to get out," said Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Mukesh Chaudhary.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and civil defence teams have launched a search operation, he said.

Those swept away were identified as Harsha Nagora, Vinay Meena, Vivek Mahor, Ajay Mahor and Harkesh Meena, police said. PTI AG DIV DIV