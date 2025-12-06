Five taken ill as chlorine gas leaks at factory in Ratlam district of MP

Ratlam (MP), Dec 6 (PTI) Five people including three fire brigade personnel fell ill after chlorine gas leaked at a factory in Jaora town of the district on Saturday evening, an official said.

District Collector Misha Singh said chlorine leaked at a unit manufacturing ferric sulphate, located in an industrial area around 35 km from Ratlam.

Teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and fire brigade reached the site and plugged the leakage, she said.

Two workers and three fire brigade personnel took ill and were hospitalised, Singh said, adding they were all said to be out of danger.