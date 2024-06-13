Five Tamils dead in Kuwait fire incident, says TN Minister Masthan

Chennai, Jun 13 (PTI) It is learnt that five Tamils were among the dead in the Kuwait fire incident, Tamil Nadu Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non- Resident Tamils Welfare, Gingee KS Masthan said here on Thursday, quoting information shared so far by Tamil associations based abroad.

Masthan told reporters here that the victims belong to Thanjavur, Ramanathapuram and Peravurani regions of the state and they were identified as Rama Karuppan, Veerasamy Mariappan, Chinnadurai Krishnamurthy, Mohammed Sherif and Richard.

As per Chief Minister M K Stalin's directive, all steps are being taken to bring home the bodies and ensure necessary medical care for the injured, he said. "The Embassy (in Kuwait) has said that official information (on victims) will be provided to the state government. We are continuously monitoring." The tragic fire incident in a building in Kuwait's Mangaf city early on Wednesday killed 49 foreign workers, including around 40 Indians, and injured 50 others. PTI VGN VGN SS