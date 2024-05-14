Five teenagers drowned while bathing in Betwa river in Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun

Jalaun (UP), May 14 (PTI) Five teenagers, who had gone for a picnic at Betwa River here, drowned while taking a bath, police said on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police Iraj Raja said that the victims were identified as --Aryan (16), Anubhav Bundela (17), Shiva (16), Mahendra Pratap (17) and Hemant (17) -- residents of Bagaura locality of Orai Kotwali area.

The incident occurred on Monday when the five boys went for a picnic and were taking a bath in the Salaghat of the Betwa River of the Kotra area. They slipped into deep water and drowned, the SP said.

The matter came to light when some villagers saw the boys' clothes, motorcycle and scooter on the banks of the river and informed the police, he said.

Later, the victim's family members also reached the ghat and identified their clothes, Raja said.

The National Disaster Response Force fished out the bodies from the river on Tuesday and were sent for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway, he added. PTI COR ABN ABN HIG HIG