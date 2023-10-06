Five teens drown in Ganga in Prayagraj, CM condoles deaths

Prayagraj (UP), Oct 6 (PTI) Five boys drowned here on Friday while bathing in the Ganga river, police said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolence over their deaths and asked officials to provide assistance to the family members of the boys.

Five teenagers Himanshu (16), Priyanshu (16), Akash (14), Shani (17) and Mulayam (17) had gone to bathe in the river in the Shivkuti area, SHO Sanjay Gupta said.

According to locals, when Himanshu started drowning, the other boys jumped into the river to save him. However, all of them eventually drowned, the police said.

All the deceased were residents of Myurabad and Beli Kachar villages, the SHO said, adding that the bodies were recovered with the help of divers and sent for post-mortem, the SHO said. PTI RAJ CDN RPA