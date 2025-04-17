Five-time Congress MLA Jai Kishan dies, party condoles demise

New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) Senior Delhi Congress leader and former MLA Jai Kishan died due to cardiac arrest at his home in Sultanpur Majra here on Thursday, party leaders said. He was 66.

Jai Kishan was one of the biggest Dalit leaders of the Congress in Delhi and was elected to the legislative assembly from Sultanpur Majra constituency five times. He contested the Delhi Assembly polls from the seat in February but did not win.

Several party leaders paid homage to Jai Kishan and expressed grief over his demise.

The demise of Jai Kishan is an irreparable loss for the Congress, party president Mallikarjun Kharge said in a post on X.

"As a dedicated Congress worker, he served the people and contributed to the empowerment of the underprivileged sections of society. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, relatives and supporters of the departed soul," he said.

Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal extended his condolences to Jai Kishan's family and supporters on behalf of the Congress family.

"It is a matter of great sadness to hear about the demise of our senior INC leader and 5-time MLA from Delhi Sh. Jai Kishan ji today. He rose from a marginalised background to go on and serve the public and the party with immense dedication for many years, and left an indelible mark on the lives he touched," Venugopal said.

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav said, "May God give peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear this sorrow." Jai Kishan held various positions in the party organisation and served as AICC secretary and vice president of the Delhi unit. PTI VIT DIV DIV