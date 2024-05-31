Five TMC workers injured after bombs hurled by ISF supporters

Kolkata, May 31 (PTI) At least five Trinamool Congress workers were injured after bombs were hurled at them allegedly by ISF supporters at Bhangore in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, police said on Friday.

Bhangore's Indian Secular Front (ISF) MLA Nawsad Siddique, however, dismissed the allegations and said that the TMC workers hurled bombs at ISF supporters but their own party men were injured in the incident.

Bhangore under Jadavpur Lok Sabha constituency will go to polls in the last phase on Saturday.

The incident took place when the TMC workers were returning home on Thursday night.

The injured TMC workers were admitted to a state-run hospital in Kolkata. State minister Aroop Biswas, Jadavpur's TMC candidate Saayoni Ghosh and party legislator Saokat Molla visited the injured persons at the medical establishment.

Siddique dismissed the allegations, saying, "Fearing defeat in Bhangore, TMC is orchestrating such incidents on purpose and putting the blame on us. Yesterday, supporters of Saokat Molla hurled bombs at ISF workers but their own party men were injured in the incident." Meanwhile, the Election Commission has ordered Molla not to step out of his Canning Purba constituency on the day of his polling. PTI COR dc ACD