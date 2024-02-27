Five to six Cong MLAs 'kidnapped', whisked away by CRPF and Haryana Police: Himachal CM Sukhu

Shimla, Feb 27 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday alleged that five to six Congress MLAs were "kidnapped" and whisked away in a convoy of CRPF and Haryana Police, and said their relatives are trying to contact them.

The allegation was made hours after the polling for the lone Rajya Sabha seat ended, amid concerns in the ruling Congress over cross-voting.

The BJP is indulging in hooliganism which is not good for democracy, he told reporters here. PTI BPL KVK KVK