5 Tourists from West Bengal killed, five injured in road accident in Gujarat

Surendranagar: Five tourists from West Bengal were killed and five others injured in a road accident in Gujarat’s Surendranagar district on Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred on a national highway around 4.30 pm near Navi Morwad village in Limbdi taluka, said JN Gamara, sub-inspector of Chuda police station.

A group of tourists from Bengal were traveling in a tempo traveler when the vehicle crashed into a dumper, he said. They were returning after visiting places like Diu and Gir and had their flight from Ahmedabad two days later, the official said.

Two women and three men died on the spot and five others were rushed to a hospital at Sayla in the district for treatment, he said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he added.