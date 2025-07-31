Five transgenders booked for assaulting govt staff during anti-encroachment drive

Thane, Jul 31 (PTI) Police have registered a case against five transgender persons for allegedly assaulting public servants and obstructing an anti-encroachment drive undertaken by the local civic body in Navi Mumbai, an official said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on July 28 when officials of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation's (NMMC) anti-encroachment department and police reached a ground in Rabale area to clear an alleged encroachment.

The ground, located opposite the Rabale police station, had allegedly been occupied by a group of transgender persons, the official from Rabale police station said.

"There were 10 to 12 individuals present on the encroached plot. When the officials reached the spot, the group entered into a heated argument, used abusive language, and allegedly behaved arrogantly and pushed the civic and police staff," he said.

They also attempted to confront the personnel, making provocative gestures and blocking traffic, thereby obstructing them from carrying out their duty, the police said.

Five of the them were picked up for questioning and brought to the police station where they allegedly abused the security personnel on duty, the official said.

The five transgender persons were detained and a case was registered against them under relevant Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections and the Mumbai Police Act, he said.

A probe was on into the case.