Five 'transgenders' booked for stealing gold worth Rs 2.4 lakh from Kalyan house

Thane, Sep 13 (PTI) Five persons "dressed as transgenders" allegedly robbed eight tolas of gold worth Rs 2.40 lakh from a house in Kalyan in Thane district, a police official said on Friday.

The five had gone to the house on September 8 as part of Ganpati festivities to seek money and had then walked off with a bag of gold, the Khadakpada police station official said.

"They were dressed as transgenders. A case was registered on Thursday under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for theft and other offences. No arrest has been made in the case," he said. PTI COR BNM