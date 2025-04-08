Five trucks gutted in parking lot fire

Gwalior, Apr 8 (PTI) At least five trucks and a few kiosks were destroyed after a fire broke out in a parking lot in Transport Nagar area here on Tuesday evening, a civic official said.

The fire was brought under control after three hours, said Gwalior Municipal Corporation's fire officer Satyapal Singh Chauhan.

As many as 52 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames, he said.

Some of the trucks were removed from the parking lot with the help of a crane.

No loss of life or injury was reported and the cause of the fire was being probed, said Chauhan. PTI COR MAS KRK