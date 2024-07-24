Five try to sell silver, idols stolen from Daman in Thane district, arrested

Thane, Jul 24 (PTI) Police have arrested five persons while trying to sell silver and idols stolen from a shop in Daman, in the union territory of Daman and Diu, in Maharashtra’s Thane district, an official said on Wednesday.

The gang recently broke into a shop in Daman, about 200 km from Mumbai, and took away 3 kg of silver, idols and some valuables from there, said senior inspector Yogesh Awhad from the Crime Uni-II in Bhiwandi.

The police received a tip on Tuesday about some people coming to Bhiwandi in Thane district to sell the stolen silver and other goods. They laid a trap and arrested the five accused, he said.

Citing their investigation, he said the five have also committed many other crimes in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka. PTI COR NR