Five UDF activists arrested over Perambra clash; Congress calls action 'unacceptable'

Kozhikode (Kerala), Oct 15 (PTI) Five United Democratic Front (UDF) activists were arrested in connection with the alleged hurling of explosives during a recent police lathi charge in Perambra, in which MP Shafi Parambil sustained injuries, police said on Wednesday.

The arrests followed early-morning raids at the houses of party activists allegedly involved in the violence.

"Five UDF activists were taken into custody, and their arrests were recorded," a police officer said.

However, Congress leaders strongly criticised the action. Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal described the arrests as “unacceptable” and accused the police of targeting complainants instead of those responsible for the violence.

"No action has been taken against those who assaulted MP Shafi Parambil. The Rural SP K E Baiju himself has admitted that it was the police who carried out the attack. The claim that explosives were thrown is just a story fabricated by the CPI(M)," Venugopal alleged.

He added that the Superintendent of Police’s own statement confirmed the lapse on the part of the police, yet law enforcement was registering cases against Congress and UDF workers, effectively validating the CPI(M)’s version of events. “This is highly objectionable,” he said.

Youth Congress state president O J Janeesh alleged that police raids targeted party members who had not participated in the Perambra protest. “The arrested activists were treated badly at the police station and addressed using filthy language,” he claimed. Janeesh also accused the police of "unleashing violence" against UDF workers alongside CPI(M) activists during the protest.

Later in the evening, the ruling LDF held a meeting in Perambra to brief its cadres on the October 10 clash. LDF convenor T P Ramakrishnan and senior CPI(M) leader E P Jayarajan alleged that UDF workers had instigated violence.

Ramakrishnan said false campaigns had been launched to target innocent people and, referring to remarks by the SP, added that some police officers were under pressure.

“The facts of what actually happened should be examined before taking a stand. False propaganda should not be used to frame innocent people. The investigation should be conducted impartially,” he said.

A case was registered on Monday night against “unknown” persons, based on video footage of the clash. According to the FIR, someone among the UDF workers who had "gathered illegally" threw an "explosive device" aimed at obstructing police duties and endangering their lives. The device exploded with a loud noise near the officers.

The FIR cites various sections of the BNS, including unlawful assembly. The October 10 lathi charge had triggered statewide protests by Congress and UDF, accusing police of targeting Parambil, who suffered nasal fractures and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kozhikode. PTI LGK SSK