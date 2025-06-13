Five ultras including 'area commander' of TSPC arrested in Jharkhand's Hazaribag

Hazaribag, Jun 13 (PTI) Five ultras of banned Tritya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC) including an 'area commander' were arrested and arms and ammunition seized from their possession in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, a police officer said on Friday.

Acting on an intelligence input that 7-8 ultras of TSPC carrying firearms in Tarhesa jungle were planning to execute some crime, Superintendent of Police Anjani Anjan formed a special police team headed by Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Sadar) Amit Kumar Anand to take necessary action against them on Thursday night.

In the course of the search operation, the SP said five ultras including an area commander were arrested and arms and ammunition seized.

The arrested ultras were identified as Awadesh Kumar alias Prasant jee (Palamu), Aditya Ganju, Deven Ganju, Dharam Ganju (all Chatra district) and Ruplal Ganju of Hazaribag district.

Police seized one AR 15 M-4 American carbine rifle, one AR 15 M-4 carbine magazine, a 7.62 mm bore pistol, one 7.62 mm bore magazine, three country-made pistols, 28 round live cartridges of different bore, and nine mobile phones.

The SP said three cases under various sections were registered against Prasant jee.

The arrested ultras were allegedly involved in setting afire to two dumpers belonging to a mining company under Keredari police station of Hazaribag district on June 1, the SP added. PTI COR BS RG