Five UP cops suspended for negligence, indiscipline

Ballia (UP), Dec 8 (PTI) Five local policemen were suspended on charges of "gross negligence, inefficiency, and indiscipline" in their duties, an officer said Sunday.

They were posted at the Jai Prakash Nagar police post in the Bairia Police Station area, located on the Bihar border in the district.

Superintendent of Police Vikrant Vir identified the suspended cops as Sub-Inspector Guru Prasad Singh, and constables Sachin Kumar, Brijesh Singh, Chandan Rajak, and Abhay Singh.

"They were suspended late Saturday night following a review of their performance and conduct," the SP said.

While the exact case leading to the suspensions was not disclosed by the police, sources suggest that the issue may be linked to the smuggling of illegal liquor into Bihar through the Bairia area.

Bihar, which has a total prohibition on liquor, faces significant challenges with the smuggling of alcohol.

Earlier, the in-charge of the Korantadih police post in the Narhi Police Station area, also located on the Bihar border, was suspended after a case of illegal extortion came to light. PTI COR CDN VN VN