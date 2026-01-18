Five-vehicle pile-up due to fog kills one in UP's Amethi; three injured

Amethi (UP), Jan 18 (PTI) One person was killed, and three others injured after five vehicles collided amid dense fog near Akelwa Chauraha of Amethi district on Sunday, police said.

A milk pickup vehicle and a state roadways bus collided on the Raebareli-Sultanpur highway early this morning due to the poor visibility caused by heavy fog, they said. The pickup driver, Rohit (25), a resident of Ataura Bujurg village in Raebareli district, died on the spot.

Aakash, a resident of Raebareli, who was travelling in the pickup vehicle, sustained serious injuries. Two bus passengers -- Gudda, a resident of Koliya, Munshiganj in Raebareli, and Jagannath, a resident of Bisuri village in Amethi -- were also injured.

All the injured have been admitted to the district hospital in Raebareli for treatment.

Fursatganj station in-charge Nand Hausla Yadav said that after the initial head-on collision between the pickup and the roadways bus, two trucks and a car coming from behind also rammed into the vehicles, resulting in a five-vehicle pile-up.

He added that the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.