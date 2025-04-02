Five vehicles gutted in fire at residential building

Thane, Apr 2 (PTI) Four motorbikes and a car were destroyed in a fire that broke out on the premises of a residential building in Panchpakhadi area of the city early Wednesday morning, a civic official said.

Nobody was injured in the incident at Nav-Ramrajya Society, opposite Mahadev Mandir, Chandanwadi, said Disaster Management Cell chief Yasin Tadvi.

The fire was reported around 2.30 am.

Besides vehicles, plywood kept on the window grill of a first-floor flat was also damaged.

The fire was extinguished by 3 am and the cause was being probed, the official said. PTI COR KRK