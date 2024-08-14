Five wanted criminals arrested in Punjab

Chandigarh, Aug 14 (PTI) Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) has arrested five criminals who were wanted in several cases, a top official said here on Wednesday.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said the accused have been identified as Sunil Bhandari alias Nata, Rahul Bhandari, Varinder Singh, Karan and Amandeep Singh, all residents of Ferozepur.

AGTF teams also recovered five sophisticated weapons -- including three .30 calibre Chinese pistols and two .32 calibre pistols along with 40 cartridges -- from the arrested accused.

Nata was the mastermind behind the murder of a man in Ferozepur on July 31. Rahul and Varinder were also involved in the killing, Yadav said.

Additional DGP (AGTF) Pramod Ban said acting on a tip-off, teams of the AGTF headed by Assistant Inspector General Sandeep Goel and Deputy Superintendent of Police Bikramjit Singh Brar followed the trail of the accused and managed to apprehend them after intercepting their vehicle in Rajpura while they were trying to flee the state.

Nata is wanted in 15 cases, including those of murder and attempt to murder. Rahul is wanted in four criminal cases, including two of murder, police said.

Varinder is facing a murder case, Amandeep has 12 FIRs registered against him and Karan is wanted in two criminal cases, they said. PTI CHS DIV DIV