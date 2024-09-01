Five wanted for animal theft arrested following encounter in UP's Bijnor

Bijnor (UP), Sep 1 (PTI) A man allegedly involved in animal theft was arrested here along with his four accomplices following an encounter with police, officials said on Sunday.

A police sub-inspector was injured in the exchange of fire that took place in the Kotwali Dehat area in the early hours of Sunday.

Police personnel were conducting checks at the Maliwala tri-section of the Kotwali Dehat area. When they stopped two motorcycles for checking, the assailants opened fire on the police team and tried to flee from the spot Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ram Arj said.

The police team retaliated and the accused, Tanjeem, sustained a bullet injury in his leg. Sub-Inspector Ashish Punia was shot in the hand. The two were rushed to a hospital, the ASP said.

Tanjeem's four accomplices -- Anas, Shuaib, Arshad and Aadil -- were also arrested from the spot. They were currently based in Delhi, Arj said.

A country-made pistol, two motorcycles and Rs 67,000 cash were recovered from the accused, who were involved in theft and selling of animals, mostly buffaloes, he said.