Five women among six Naxalites surrender in Chhattisgarh

Dantewada, Feb 5 (PTI) Six Naxalites, including five women, surrendered before the security forces in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday, a senior police official said.

The Naxalites, who were part of the Malanger Area Committee of Maoists in south Bastar, laid down arms before the police and officials of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), he said.

The Naxalites surrendered stating that they were impressed by the police's rehabilitation drive 'Lon Varratu' (return to your home/village) and disappointed with the hollow Maoist ideology, he said.

Of the surrendered cadres, Harendra Kumar Madvi alias Hunga was the militia deputy commander under the Burgum Panchayat of the outlawed Maoist outfit, while Hidme Markam, a woman, was its Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Mazdoor Sangthan (DAKMS) vice-president, the official said.

Four other women - Ayate Muchaki, Jimme Korram alias Shanti, Hungi Sodi and Sodi - were lower-rung cadres, he said.

"They were tasked with digging up roads, felling trees to block the paths and putting up posters and banners during shutdowns called by the Naxalites," he said, adding that they will be provided facilities as per the government's surrender and rehabilitation policy.

With this, 900 Naxalites, including 212 carrying cash rewards on their heads, have joined the mainstream in the district under the police's 'Lon Varratu' campaign launched in June 2020, the officials said.