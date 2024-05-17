Five women killed, 12 injured in road accident in Rajasthan's Bharatpur

Jaipur, May 17 (PTI) Five women were killed and 12 others were injured in Rajasthan's Bharatpur when a UP Roadways bus rammed into a trailer truck running ahead on Friday, police said.

According to police, the Uttar Pradesh (UP) Transport bus was on its way to Jaipur from Aligarh when the accident occurred on the Halaina Mahua Highway.

Sub Inspector Brijendra Singh said that the bus rammed into the trailer truck moving ahead, killing four women on the spot and injuring 13 others.

Amongst the injured, a woman succumbed to injuries during treatment at the Bharatpur government hospital, police said.

An injured passenger told reporters that the bus was at a high speed. The driver was trying to overtake the trailer truck but could not apply brakes in time. The bus rammed into the truck.

The front portion of the bus was completely damaged.

Bharatpur collector Amit Yadav and SP Mridul Kachawa reached the accident spot and the government hospital. They enquired about the condition of the injured and directed doctors for better treatment.

The bodies were being kept in the mortuary and post-mortem will be conducted once their families arrive, police said. PTI SDA HIG HIG