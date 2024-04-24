Five women rescued from flesh trade in Thane

Thane: Five women have been rescued from flesh trade in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

A 27-year-old woman, hailing from Parbhani, was arrested on Monday for allegedly running the prostitution racket, they said Acting on a tip, a team of the police's anti-human trafficking cell kept a vigil on Monday and spotted the accused with five women at a spot on Kalwa Vitava road.

The police sent a decoy customer to trap the woman and caught her, an official said.

The accused was booked under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, he said.

The five rescued women, in the age group of 22 to 33 years and hailing from Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, were sent to a shelter home, the official said.