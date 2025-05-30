Five women street vendors allegedly assaulted in Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar area

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) Five women street vendors were allegedly thrashed with sticks in broad daylight by three men over a dispute regarding placing their carts in Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar area, an official on Friday said.

The five women, aged between 32 to 50 years, were assaulted with sticks by three men, identified as Sitar Singh, Tulsi Singh and Rameshwar Singh, said the official, adding that all three have been apprehended.

“On May 27 at 11.31 am, a PCR call was received at Sarojini Nagar Police Station regarding the beating of women. Upon reaching the spot and conducting inquiry, it was found that five women were assaulted with sticks by Sitar Singh, Tulsi Singh and Rameshwar Singh,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Southwest, Surendra Choudhary.

The women, who are squatters in the Sarojini Nagar market area, were taken to the Safdarjung Hospital for medical examination, he added.

A case under relevant sections of the BNS has been registered and all the alleged accused have been apprehended, police said.

A purported video of the incident has gone viral on social media, clearly showing the men attacking the women with sticks in broad daylight.

The injured women, originally from Rajasthan, have been living in Madanpur Khadar and nearby areas in Delhi for many years, selling goods in the Sarojini Nagar Market.

The accused also reportedly ran stalls in the same market and previous disputes over space had taken place between the two sides, sources in the police said.

Further investigation is in progress.